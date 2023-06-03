ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers in Dharmapuri asked to upload information on GRAINS Agritech portal

June 03, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in the district are called upon to register in the integrated Agritech portal GRAINS for access to various subsidy linked welfare benefits. According to the administration, the integrated system allows for the uploading of all documentation details of the farmer in the portal to avoid repetitive seeking out for details for various schemes.

Over 13 department schemes interlined to farmers welfare are lined up in the portal and allows for cross verification and quick reckoning of information of potential beneficiaries.

The administration has called upon farmers approach the respective Village Administrative Officers, agricultural officers with Aadhaar card, photograph and bank details and have the same uploaded onto the GRAINS portal.

Collector K. Shanthi urged farmers to avail themselves of the benefits through the portal.

