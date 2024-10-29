Farmers in Coimbatore urge district administration to speed up Sanganur canal strengthening works

Farmers in Coimbatore have urged the district administration to take steps for completion of the work on strengthening of Sanganur canal passing to a length of about 11 km through the city, before the work on linking of the 118 streams in Thadagam valley is undertaken.

Brick kilns in Thadagam valley

Farmers, at the grievances redress meeting last week, drew the attention of the District Collector to the uncontrolled operations of brick kilns in Thadagam valley affecting the flow of rain-fed seasonal streams that are part of the Sanganur canal.

The farmers were told by officials of Water Resources Department and the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation that a drone survey was on the anvil in the run up to preparation of a Detailed Project Report for reviving the 118 streams.

Farmers also urged the district administration at the meeting to expedite relocation of people displaced from the embankments of the Sanganur canal in the eviction drives through suitable schemes under the aegis of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

Sewage treatment plants

Citing the physio-chemical studies of the water quality in the canal flowing about 10.8 kilometre within the city limits, due to the entry of wastewater from household and industrial units, farmers also mooted establishment of sewage treatment plants all along the canal in the city limits.

Groundwater samples collected from bore wells close to the drain at respective intervals have been found to be very poor based on the parameters like pH, EC, TDS, chlorides, sulphates, alkalinity and hardness.

The pace of progress of the ₹49 crore work undertaken with Infrastructure and Amenities Fund was a cause for concern, farmers lamented at the meeting. The second phase of one km entails an expenditure of ₹30.3 crore.

The work on strengthening of Sanganur canal will encompass construction of gabion walls, laying of chip stones on channel bed, strengthening of the embankments with reinforced concrete walls, laying of pathways for pedestrians and roads on one side.

The farmers who were told that a biometric survey on the number of encroachments was in progress, called for widening of the canal from its present level to conform to the extent of force of flow, factoring in the project under contemplation for reviving the 118 streams flowing towards the Sanganur canal.

