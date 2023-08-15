August 15, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

Farmers’ organisations in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts submitted memorandums in several villages highlighting their demands at the Grama Sabha meetings conducted as part of Independence Day celebration.

In deference to a call given by the Tamilzhaga Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam, farmers submitted petitions seeking direct procurement of edible oils - coconut, ground nut, gingelley - and supply of the same with subsidy component through public distribution outlets.

They sought revision in the procurement price of various agricultural produces on the basis of cost of cultivation plus 50 % as per the recommendation of M.S. Swaminathan Committee, and dovetailing of the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme.

The other demands included compensation at market rates for crops damaged by peacocks and elephants; increase in compensation for death due to conflicts with wild animals from the existing ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh; and replication of the ₹10,000 per acre per year subsidy scheme followed by States such as Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal and Chattisgarh.

In Coimbatore district, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati took part as a special observer at Pattanam village in Sulur block.

The meetings across the district focussed on supply of pure drinking water, online approval of pattas and buldings, consumption of iodine reinforced salt, Anaithi Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, Jal Jeevan Mission, MNREGS, Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission, and eradication of drugs

The Collector said implementation of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimaithogai Thittam will begin from September. Those who have missed to apply for benefit under the scheme in the two phases could use a special initiative for enrolment from August 18 to 20. Applications for benefits under other schemes such as old age pension and disability pension will also be accepted, he said.

Taking part as a special observer at Naduvachery village in Avinashi district, Tiruppur Collector T. Christuraj handed over benefits amounting to Rs. 32 lakhs for 16 persons.

Mr. Christuraj called for fuller participation of villagers for taking stock of the outcome of government schemes, and discuss implementation of measures to bring about public hygiene. The Collector encouraged parents to observe the learning process of their wards in the government schools.