Coimbatore

Farmers in Coimbatore stage protest against HT power lines passing through farmlands

Members of the Tamizhaga Vivasaigal Sangham interacting with Codissia representatives in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY
Special CorrespondentJuly 28, 2022 17:25 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 17:25 IST

Members of the Tamizhaga Vivasaigal Padhukaapu Sangham staged a protest here on Thursday demanding that High Tension lines should not pass through farm lands at Kallapalayam.

V. Mandrachalam, Coimbatore district co-ordinator of the farmers’ association, said the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) had developed an industrial estate at Kallapalayam. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has constructed a sub-station on a water body to supply electricity to the estate, he alleged.

High Tension (HT) electricity lines from the sub-station pass through farm lands. The lines should not pass through farm lands. Nearly 45 families of farmers are affected by it. “This issue is going on for almost two years. However, it became worse in the last four months,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Over 40 members of the Association staged a protest in front of the Codissia office on Thursday. Officials from the district administration and Codissia interacted with the farmers and it was decided to have a meeting next week with representatives of the farmers’ association, Codissia, Revenue Department, and Tangedco.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

All issues related to encroachment, blocking of path for the farmers, etc will be discussed at the meeting, Mr. Mandrachalam said.

K. Illango, Managing Director of the Codissia Industrial Park, told The Hindu that the park has given 1.54 acres for the sub-station. “There is no encroachment and we are open to a survey to check if there is an encroachment. The HT lines are done by the Electricity Department and we have nothing to do with it,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...