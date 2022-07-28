Farmers in Coimbatore stage protest against HT power lines passing through farmlands

Members of the Tamizhaga Vivasaigal Padhukaapu Sangham staged a protest here on Thursday demanding that High Tension lines should not pass through farm lands at Kallapalayam.

V. Mandrachalam, Coimbatore district co-ordinator of the farmers’ association, said the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) had developed an industrial estate at Kallapalayam. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has constructed a sub-station on a water body to supply electricity to the estate, he alleged.

High Tension (HT) electricity lines from the sub-station pass through farm lands. The lines should not pass through farm lands. Nearly 45 families of farmers are affected by it. “This issue is going on for almost two years. However, it became worse in the last four months,” he said.

Over 40 members of the Association staged a protest in front of the Codissia office on Thursday. Officials from the district administration and Codissia interacted with the farmers and it was decided to have a meeting next week with representatives of the farmers’ association, Codissia, Revenue Department, and Tangedco.

All issues related to encroachment, blocking of path for the farmers, etc will be discussed at the meeting, Mr. Mandrachalam said.

K. Illango, Managing Director of the Codissia Industrial Park, told The Hindu that the park has given 1.54 acres for the sub-station. “There is no encroachment and we are open to a survey to check if there is an encroachment. The HT lines are done by the Electricity Department and we have nothing to do with it,” he said.