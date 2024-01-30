Farmers in Coimbatore seek release of electricity connections to all applicants

January 30, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore-based Farmers Association has appealed to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to release agri service connections to all applicants without further delay.

P. Kandasamy, secretary of the Association, said in a press release that farmers applied for agri electricity connection under different categories - tatkal, normal and self finance scheme. Though the Tamil Nadu government said last year that connections would be provided immediately to all applicants, irrespective of the scheme under which the applications were submitted, the local offices said there was no such direction from the government. The necessary directions should be issued to the local Tangedco offices so that power connections were given, he said.

The Association also sought withdrawal of the hike in price of fodder for cattle sold by Aavin. The government recently increased the milk procurement price by ₹3 a litre depending the quality of the milk. However, this amount was given under the heading of incentive and not as a hike in price of milk. This resulted in farmers fearing that the hike could be withdrawn. Further, the government increased the cost of fodder for cattle by ₹200 a bag. It negated the hike in milk procurement price, he said.

Further, in village panchayats, funds were allocated to build check dams and maintain them. Similar allocations should be made by panchayats in urban areas too, he said.