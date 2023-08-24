HamberMenu
Farmers in Coimbatore district urged to use farm gate service under e-NAM

August 24, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

The Coimbatore district administration has urged farmers to make use of the farm gate service available under e-NAM scheme.

An official of the Agri Marketing Department told The Hindu that the farm gate service was started three months ago and maize, coconut, and copra farmers were using it more. “We are next targetting banana farmers in Karamadai area,” he said.

Of the 157 regulated markets connected under e-NAM (National Agriculture Market) scheme in Tamil Nadu, nine are in Coimbatore district. These include the markets at Annur, Anamalai, Coimbatore, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Sulur, Negamam, Thondamuthur, and Malaiyandipatanam. “We have sent a proposal to the government to have e-NAM service at the Karamadai market.”

Farmers who do not want to store the produce or avail of a loan, can log on to the e-NAM app at home and enter details of the produce that is available for sale. Officials of the Department will visit the farm, verify the produce, and complete the trading. “We will assign and grade the produce at the farm, check for moisture content, if needed, and finish the trading on the spot,” the official said.

This will save time and money for the farmers as they do not have to bring the agri commodities to the regulated markets. Further, since traders from any district or regulated market can buy the products through the portal, the farmers can sell the produce with them without paying any additional cost or the involvement of middlemen and realise better prices too, the official added.

Maize farmers in Udumalpet, Jallipati, and Annur and coconut farmers in Pollachi, Kinathukadavu, Thondamuthur, Senjeri, etc are among those using the farm gate facility extensively. Those who have raw banana and vegetables can also use this service, the official said.

