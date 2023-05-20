Farmers in Coimbatore district seek priority in getting power connection

May 20, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Vivasaigal Sangham here has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to instruct the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to issue guidelines at the earliest for release of 50,000 power connections to farmers in the State and to give priority to those who were overlooked when power connections were given last year.

The farmers’ association State president R. Kandhasamy said in a memorandum to the Chief Minister that the previous government issued 2.20 lakh new power connections to farmers and the present government gave 1.5 lakh new connections in the last two years. However, there were farmers who were waiting for several years without electricity connection. They applied under the general, tatkal or fast track tatkal schemes.

Even when the 1.5 lakh connections were given in the last two years, many applicants who were seniors in the pending list were overlooked. Further, even under tatkal scheme, there were farmers who were waiting for two or three years without getting power connection, he alleged.

Following the announcement by Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji in the Assembly on April 13 that 50,000 new connections would be given this year, these farmers were hoping to get power supply to start sowing now (Chithirai pattam). But, the Tangedco officials here were saying that they had not received guidelines for issue of new connections. The Chief Minister should intervene and help the farmers, he said.

An official of Tangedco here said they were yet to get guidelines for release of new connections announced by the Electricity Minister. But, they were giving supply under the tatkal scheme after collecting charges based on the HP needed and if the farmers were ready to get the power supply.