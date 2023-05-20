HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers in Coimbatore district seek priority in getting power connection

May 20, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Vivasaigal Sangham here has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to instruct the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to issue guidelines at the earliest for release of 50,000 power connections to farmers in the State and to give priority to those who were overlooked when power connections were given last year.

The farmers’ association State president R. Kandhasamy said in a memorandum to the Chief Minister that the previous government issued 2.20 lakh new power connections to farmers and the present government gave 1.5 lakh new connections in the last two years. However, there were farmers who were waiting for several years without electricity connection. They applied under the general, tatkal or fast track tatkal schemes.

Even when the 1.5 lakh connections were given in the last two years, many applicants who were seniors in the pending list were overlooked. Further, even under tatkal scheme, there were farmers who were waiting for two or three years without getting power connection, he alleged.

Following the announcement by Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji in the Assembly on April 13 that 50,000 new connections would be given this year, these farmers were hoping to get power supply to start sowing now (Chithirai pattam). But, the Tangedco officials here were saying that they had not received guidelines for issue of new connections. The Chief Minister should intervene and help the farmers, he said.

An official of Tangedco here said they were yet to get guidelines for release of new connections announced by the Electricity Minister. But, they were giving supply under the tatkal scheme after collecting charges based on the HP needed and if the farmers were ready to get the power supply.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / agriculture / electricity production and distribution / farms

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.