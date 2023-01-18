ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers in Bargur panchayat given loan to rear livestock

January 18, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 148 farmers in Bargur Panchayat in Anthiyur Panchayat Union were given loan to the tune of ₹1.02 crore for rearing livestock here.

At a function organised by the Cooperative Department and held at Periyar Street at Thurusanampalayam here on Tuesday, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, in the presence of District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra and Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, distributed the loan to the beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Muthusamy said that the State government is keen on improving the basic amenities in hill areas and also focusing on improving the livelihood of the people. “Various departments are working together to ensure that benefits of government schemes reach the tail-end people in the district”, he said. The Minister said that A.A. Bargur Primary Agricultural Co-operative Credit Society was started in 1960 and is performing well with 6,912 members.

While loan to the tune of ₹76.05 lakh were distributed to 117 farmers for purchasing milch cows, loan to 31 farmers to the tune of ₹26.53 lakh were distributed for rearing the calf. Thus, loans were distributed to the tune of ₹1,02,58,000 to 148 beneficiaries, the Minister said.

K. Navamani, District Panchayat chairman, Balaji and Prabhu, Cooperative Sub-Registrar’s and government officials were present.

