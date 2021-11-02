Farmers in Annur, Mettupalayam taluks oppose move to establish industrial estate

They petition the Coimbatore district administration at the weekly grievances redress meeting

Farmers in Akkarai Chengapalli, Kuppanur, Vadakkalur, Pogalur and other villages in and around Annur and Mettupalayam taluks petitioned the Coimbatore district administration at the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday, opposing the proposed industrial estate.

In their petitions, the farmers said the State Government’s move to establish the industrial estate by acquiring 3,800 acre from farmers was unwarranted as none of the farmers had demanded an industrial park.

In fact, the farmers in the villages faced labour shortage and were meeting the demand by employing persons from north Indian states. If the Government were to go ahead to establish the industrial estate and then sell the lands to industrialists, the farmers would fight it tooth and nail, the petitioners added and demanded that the Government scrap the move.

Financial help sought

Parents of a six-month-old infant from Kavundampalayam on Monday petitioned the district administration for financial help. The petition said that after their child Jason was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy type 1 and was administered Zolgensma worth ₹ 16 crore, he was recovering. But suddenly he developed complications, was in an ICU in a Bengaluru hospital where doctors had suggested gastrostomy and tracheostomy procedures. The doctors had also suggested keeping Jason in non-invasive ventilation for three months.

The hospital had estimated the cost of procedures at ₹ 9 lakh. The district administration and State Government should come forward to save Jason, the parents appealed.