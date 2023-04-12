Farmers in Annur-Mettupalayam belt stand firm against proposed SIPCOT Industrial Park

April 12, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: Farmers in Annur-Mettupalayam belt have assailed what they describe as the State Government’s “subterfuge” on the issue of land acquisition for the proposed SIPCOT Industrial Estate on an area of 3,800 acres.

The farmers are peeved by what they perceive as the purported change from the earlier position taken by the government that the land for the project will not be acquired from the cultivators, and that the initial government order will be modified to that effect.

The current stand of the government that land for the project will be acquired only from “willing farmers” was a “ruse” to create a helpless situation and making them budge eventually. “We will not allow this to happen,” T. Venugopal, State president of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, said.

The Sangam has conveyed its resentment over the issue to the government through a petition submitted to the district administration earlier this week.

Contesting the official stand that the project will come up on 80% of private land, Mr. Venugopal said the extent of land under the ownership of private companies was less than one-third of the planned area.

A situation will arise where the farmers will be pushed deep in poverty in their own villages. “There is nothing the farmers will be able to do with the meagre compensation in lieu of the cultivable land,” Mr. Venugopal said, adding that the farmers of Akkaraisengampalli, Kuppanur, Pogalur and Vadakkalur villages in Annur taluk and Ilupanatham and Bellepalayam villages in Mettupalayam taluk have closed ranks to thwart such a situation with a plan for a major rally in Annur with participation of all like-minded political and non-political entities.

The farmers in the Annur-Mettupalayam belt are said to be anticipating better agricultural prospects ahead in view of the fructification of the ₹1,532 crore Avinashi Athikadavu project entailing diversion of 1.5 thousand million cubic feet of surplus water annually from river Bhavani to tanks and ponds downstream.

The trial run of the project for diversion of surplus water from the Bhavani to the 32 Public Works Department tanks, 42 Panchayat Union tanks and 971 ponds through a massive network of pipelines is underway.

Agriculture has fast receded in Coimbatore due to rapid industrialisation and wild-life intrusions into habitats. It has to be salvaged at all costs in the district. Instead of starting new SIPCOT industrial estates, it would make sense for the goverment to utilise the un-utilised and under-utilised space in Perundurai and other existing industrial estates, Mr. Venugopal emphasised.