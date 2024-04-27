Farmers in a cluster of villages in Avinashi taluk complain of low voltage causing withering of crops

April 27, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Farmers in a cluster of villages in Kanur distribution area in Avinashi taluk lament that they are on the throes of a crisis due to erratic three-phase power supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sugarcane, banana, coconut and vegetable crops in Thandukaranpalayanm, Avinakipudur, Muriandampalayam, Kannurpudur, Chinnakkanur, Periya Kanur, Ramiampalayam, Kumarapalayam, Alathur, Chelllampalayam, and Thottiyapalayam have started withering and the farmers are not certain if they will be able to salvage their crops if the water shortage persists.

The farmers complain that the low voltage supply during daytime is of no use as the reach of water in the fields is quite limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the hot daytime hours, the water supplied with low voltage gets further heated and is destructive to crops, according to the farmers.

During night time, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is said to be ensuring two hours of three-phase supply. However, since the timings are not specified, the farmers have been unable to ensure the right extent of watering for the crops.

Since there was 24-hour three-phase supply four months back, the farmers went ahead with full-fledged investment for raising the crop.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in the recent weeks, the erratic supply, particularly closer to the time of harvest has pushed the farmers to a state of helplessness.

“Most farmers had taken hefty bank loans to raise the crops. If this situation continues, our survival will be at stake,” Ainthunai Velusamy, State secretary of Velan Thozhil Munaivor Mandram said.

The farmers had recently conveyed their predicament through a petition to the Tangedco are planning to submit their grievance to the district administration next week.

The complaint of the farmers is that the alacrity of Tangedco in rectifying the supply hitches for industries is missing when it comes to agriculture.

If there is no outcome within a week, the banana crops will completely dry up, and even the other crops cannot be salvaged, according to the farmers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.