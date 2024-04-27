Farmer’s hunger protest at Kondangipalayam in Tiruppur against ‘excess mining’ by quarry enters sixth day

April 27, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

Citing evidence of excess gravel extraction by a mining firm at Kodangipalayam village in Palladam taluk, a farmer Vijayakumar continued his hunger fast at his residence close to the quarry for the sixth day on Saturday, demanding registration of a First Information Report.

An inspection by the taluk-level special task force earlier this year reportedly estimated excess mining by Ezhil Blue Metal to the extent of 20 lakh cubic metre of rough stones, and a report was submitted to the Collector.

From 2016 to 2021, the mine had extracted 16.9 lakh metric tonnes and in the current quarry in operation, 3.2 lakh cubic metres had been quarried in excess, going by the inspection report.

The orders of the Collector and Director of Geology and Mining were accessed by Arappor Iyakkam through Right to Information Act.

The (then) Collector had, in his order dated September 9, 2022, suspended the quarry operations.

Based on an appeal made by the lessee R. Ramakrishnan, the then Director of Geology and Mining J. Jayakanthan had reversed the Collector’s order and reopened the existing quarry by levying penalty of ₹10.4 crore, on the basis of “excess mining”.

The formula for “unlawful mining” entails penalty of ₹103 crore. The loss to the exchequer from the quarry was ₹92.63 crore, the Arappor Iyakkam had pointed out.

Mr. Vijayakumar demanded stringent action against officials who had erred in executing their responsibilities.

In her order, the Commissioner of Department of Geology and Mining Pooja Kulkarni had permitted the lessee to settle the penalty through ₹3 crore upfront payment and the rest on monthly basis.

In the approved mining plan, the quarry owners/ lessees are approved maximum quantity of mining for five years. They are supposed to strictly adhere to the minable allowed quantity in each year, as per the guidelines of the Department of the Department of Geology and Mining.

Acknowledging the excess mining, the lessee of Ezhil Blue Metal Ramakrishnan told The Hindu it had happened as there was no clarity on the mining plan norms. Since the mining was carried out deeper within the specified area, it cannot be termed “unlawful”, Mr. Ramakrishnan reasoned out.

“Mr. Vijayakumar was protesting since I had refused to accede to his demand for ₹5 crore,” Mr. Ramakrishnan claimed.

“I have, so far, paid ₹4 crore out of the ₹10.4 crore penalty imposed by the Mines Department for the old closed mine, and settling the rest every month.”

“As for the new mine in operation, the mining plan that is now in place will leave no scope for excess mining,” he explained.

An expert team from the Anna University had issued certification for vibration limit, and the Mines Safety Certification had also been obtained, he said.

The new mine on 3.58 hectares was under operation based on a common licence given for a cluster of 31 hectares following a public hearing, Mr. Ramakrishnan added.

