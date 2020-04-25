Farmers hoist black flags atop houses seeking relief

Urging the State Government to provide COVID-19 relief assistance of ₹10,000 to small and marginal farmers and ₹5,000 to poor families, members of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association hoisted black flags atop houses in a few villages in Gobichettipalayam block on Saturday.
Farmers in Suriyampalayam and Gobipalayam in Kavindapadi and Anthiyur said that lockdown had affected the livelihood of workers, common people and those involved in farming activities and the Madras High Court had recommended providing assistance to them. They said the State government had already sought relief fund from the Centre and is yet to receive it.
