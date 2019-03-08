Coimbatore

Farmers hoist black flags at farm lands

The indefinite hunger strike launched by farmers against the high tension power transmission project near Sangagiri here entered sixth day on Friday. Intensifying their protest, the farmers hoisted black flags at their farm lands and released black balloons on Friday.

Over 25 farmers from 13 districts in Tamil Nadu began an indefinite strike near Sankagiri bypass road on March 3 condemning the State and Central governments for installing high-tension power transmission towers through agricultural lands. Thousands of farmers gather here every day expressing solidarity to the protest.

According to the protesters, nearly 2.5 lakh farmers are affected by the project.

