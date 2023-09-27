HamberMenu
Farmers’ grievances redress meeting in Erode on September 29  

September 27, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

The monthly farmers’ grievance redress meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on September 29 at the Erode Collectorate. A press release from Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said that farmers can submit their petitions from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and can air their grievances during the meeting to be held from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Officials will give explanations from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m., the release added.

Passenger dies after falling from train

A 70-year-old passenger died after he collapsed and fell from a stationary train at the Salem Railway Junction on Tuesday evening.

The victim, A.S. Paul was travelling from Chennai Central to Erode Junction with his wife in Train No.20643 Chennai Central – Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express. When the train arrived at the Junction, he collapsed and fell from the train on the non-platform side. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared as dead.

