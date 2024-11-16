Farmers grievances redress meeting in Erode on November 22

A farmers’ grievances redress meeting for those in taluks of Erode, Perundurai, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi will be held at Erode Revenue Divisional Office at 11 a.m. on November 22.

A release from the Erode Revenue Divisional Officer, P. Ravi, said the meeting that was earlier scheduled for November 20 was rescheduled due to administrative reasons and will be held on November 22. Issues related to survey of land by the Department of Survey, removal of encroachments in pathways and streams and other issues will be taken up for discussion for redressal. Hence, farmers in these taluks can submit their grievances during the meeting, the release added.

