Farmers grievances redress meeting in Erode on August 28

Published - August 21, 2024 05:34 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The farmers’ grievances redress meeting for farmers in taluks of Erode, Perundurai, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi will be held at Erode Revenue Divisional Office at 11 a.m. on August 28.

A release from Erode Revenue Divisional Officer M. Sathish Kumar said issues related to the survey of land by the Department of Survey, removal of encroachments in pathways and streams and other issues will be taken up for discussion for redressal. Hence, farmers in these taluks can submit their grievances during the meeting, the release added.

