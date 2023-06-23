HamberMenu
Farmers’ grievances redress meeting held in Krishnagiri

June 23, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers participating in the grievances redress meeting in Krishnagiri on Friday.

Farmers participating in the grievances redress meeting in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 The monthly farmers grievances redress meeting was held at the Collectorate chaired by Collector K.M. Sarayu on Friday. 

Mango farmers demanded support for innovation and maintenance of old trees in the wake of disease inflicting farms for the third consecutive year.

Placing demands at the meeting, farmers demanded the revival of the scheme to sustain old trees and called for disbursement of funds to the farmers under the scheme. They also demanded introduction of new varieties of mangoes and certified fertilizers for the same.

Farmers also demanded that the Horticulture Department provide subsidies for power weeders contenting with labour shortage for farm activities.

They also demanded setting up of government-led cooperative pulp factories as a counter to the private factories that unilaterally set prices for mangoes, excluding farmers. The farmers also demanded a separate Mango Development Board to lend focused assistance to mango farmers.

