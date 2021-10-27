The district administration will hold the monthly farmers grievances redress meet on October 29. A release said the meeting would begin at 10.30 a.m. at the meeting hall at the Collectorate. Farmers could participate in the meeting in person to have their grievances redressed. They were told to follow COVID-19 safety protocol.
Farmers’ grievances redress meet
Special Correspondent
COIMBATORE,
October 27, 2021 00:14 IST
Special Correspondent
COIMBATORE,
October 27, 2021 00:14 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 27, 2021 12:14:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/farmers-grievances-redress-meet/article37181853.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story