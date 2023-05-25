HamberMenu
Farmers’ grievance redress meeting in Erode on May 30   

May 25, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 The monthly farmers’ grievance redress meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on May 30 at the Erode Collectorate.

A press release from Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said that farmers can submit their petitions from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and can air their grievances during the meeting scheduled to be held from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Officials will give explanations from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m., the release added.

Mobile app for farmers launched

A mobile app, Cropfit, developed by farmers in Talavadi, was launched here on Thursday.

The Nilgiris MP, A. Raja, launched the app in the presence of co-founders of Talavadi Farmers’ Foundation, S. Kannaiyan and Aswini Ganesan, and farmers, at Diginarai village in the hills. The app would help the farmers to list their products and get the best price for the items.

