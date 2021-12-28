Farmers grievance meeting on Dec. 30

COIMBATORE

28 December 2021 18:32 IST

The district administration will hold the monthly farmers’ grievance meet on December 30 at the Collectorate, says a release. The administration will hold the meeting at 10.30 a.m. at the meeting hall on second floor. While appealing to the farmers to participate in the meeting to air their grievances, the release urged to them to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

