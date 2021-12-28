The district administration will hold the monthly farmers’ grievance meet on December 30 at the Collectorate, says a release. The administration will hold the meeting at 10.30 a.m. at the meeting hall on second floor. While appealing to the farmers to participate in the meeting to air their grievances, the release urged to them to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
Farmers grievance meeting on Dec. 30
Special Correspondent
COIMBATORE,
December 28, 2021 18:32 IST
