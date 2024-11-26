Farmers’ grievance meeting in Erode on November 29

The monthly farmer’s grievance redressal meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on November 29 at Erode Collectorate. A press release from Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said that farmers can submit their petitions from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and can air their grievances during the meeting scheduled to be held from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Officials will give explanations from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m., the release added.

Corporation council meeting today in Erode

The Erode Corporation’s monthly council meeting will be held at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday at the council hall. A release said Mayor S. Nagarathinam will be chairing the meeting in the presence of Corporation Commissioner N. Manish.