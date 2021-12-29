Coimbatore

Farmers’ grievance meeting in districts on December 31

The monthly farmers’ grievance meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on December 31, Friday, at the Collectorate.

A press release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that farmers can submit their petitions from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and can air their grievances during the meeting scheduled to be held from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Officials will give replies from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m., the release added.

In Salem, the meeting will be held at 10.30 a.m. at the Collectorate on December 31. It will be presided over by Collector S. Karmegam.

In Namakkal, the meeting will be held at the Collectorate at 10.30 a.m. on December 31. A release from Collector Shreya P. Singh said that farmers and representatives of farmers’ associations can participate and were asked to adhere to COVID-19 norms.


