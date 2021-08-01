Coimbatore

Farmers’ grievance meet goes digital

The district administration on Friday held the monthly farmers’ grievance meeting digitally, on an online meeting platform. A release from the administration said farmers aired their grievances from the offices of 12 block agriculture development officers.

Collector G.S. Sameeran, who along with senior officials from the Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and allied departments, listened to the farmers’ grievances.

The release said the Collector directed the field officials to act on farmers’ petitions within specified time. The officials then informed farmers of the State Governments’ various schemes like subsidy available for drip irrigation, micro irrigation and funds available under projects like integrated agriculture and horticulture expansion.


