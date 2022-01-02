Farmers given training in grain storage techniques in Salem

Salem

02 January 2022 17:18 IST

Farmers here were given training in scientific grain storage techniques recently by the Agricultural Technology Management Agency.

According to a release, they were given training in cold chain management, bulk and short term storage system, and post harvest perspectives of grains. They were also trained in silo management practices, effective fumigation methods, and preventing pest infestation in stored grains . Over 40 farmers from Danishpet took part in the training.

