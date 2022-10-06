Farmers given crop loan to the tune of ₹ 333.56 crore till September in Salem, says Collector

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector S. Karmegam has said that crop loan to the tune of ₹333.56 crore was given to over 50,000 farmers in the district till September this year.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, he urged farmers to approach Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS) for loans.

He said till September 2022, 40,128 farmers received crop loans to the tune of ₹ 260.32 crore and 18,083 farmers received ₹73.24 crore for cattle maintenance.

Under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, a farmer shall get a maximum of ₹1.60 lakh as a crop loan based on security and ₹ 3 lakh based on hypothecation. For the maintenance of cattle, ₹14,000 is provided for a milch cow and a maximum of ₹ 2 lakh is provided. These two loans are interest-free for farmers who repay it properly.

Mr. Karmegam said that new members are being admitted in all PACCS and can avail of loan facility. Farmers with the required documents, including Aadhaar card, ration card, land documents, and passport-size photos, shall approach PACCS near their locality and submit loan applications. Farmers have to pay ₹ 110 as an entry fee to join as a member, Mr. Karmegam said.

For any queries, farmers shall contact the Cooperative Joint Registrar office at 0427-2415158; range deputy registrar offices in Salem (0427-2452011); Attur (04282-240610); Omalur (04290-222959); and Sankagiri (04283-243600).