Farmers get power connections

Over 3,662 farmers have been provided with farm power connections in the district, according to the district administration. Under the one lakh farm power connection scheme announced by the Chief Minister, the district has witnessed farm power connections to 3,662 farmers here.

In Dharmapuri, 6,374 farm power connections are being envisaged for the 2021-22, according to the administration.

This scheme excludes free farm power for farmers and envisions providing quick power connections to those who had paid up varying amounts towards farm power connection.

Farmers, who had paid up ₹10,000, ₹15,000 and ₹25,000 as three categories and were still awaiting farm power connections are being covered under the scheme.