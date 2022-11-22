Farmers from Thadagam Valley plan to inspect elephant proof trenches dug in Karamadai

November 22, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Farmers from Thadagam Valley in the district have decided to inspect the elephant proof trench dug in Karamadai and emulate the same in their locality.

This is part of the suggestions evolved at the Human Animal Conflict to Co-existence (HACC) meet held at Thadagam Valley on November 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other suggestions of the HACC convenors C.R. Jayaprakash and Mahalakshmi Manogaran include: strengthening solar fencing with light and sound settings; using revolving lights; broadcasting honey bee and tiger sounds; digging six-feet-deep trenches near the fences and utilising unused rail track steel rods to build fences; exploring the possibility of providing rubber pellet guns to Anti-Depredation Squads; deploying emergency teams from uniformed forces at the boundaries during migratory season and using drones in forest fringes to monitor straying of elephants into villages.

Thadagam Valley is known for its tall sorghum crops. Only in the last two decades, crop raiding by elephants has increased in the area. The Forest Department should stop blaming the farmers for raising crops that elephants feed on. Instead, they should concentrate on other efforts to divert the elephants, they said.

They also sought a single window system for farmers to get crop loss certificates from the government.