Farmers from Punjai Puliampatty oppose land acquisition for new road project

Farmers showing copies of the petition they submitted to the Coimbatore district administration on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Farmers from Punjai Puliampatty on Monday petitioned the district administration opposing the move to acquire land for the Kurumbapalayam-Punjai Puliampatty road project.

In their petition, the farmers said while they were not opposed to development per se, they were against taking cultivable lands in the development, for farmers would lose livelihood.

While Central and State governments took steps for improving agriculture, their various arms acquired farm lands for road expansion or other projects, which was ironical.

If at all the agency concerned about increasing traffic volume on Kurumbapalayam-Punjai Puliampatty Road, it should consider widening the road. Even if the owners of commercial establishments were to face loss of property because of road widening, they would be able to bounce back on their feet faster than farmers, who would lose land.

Instead of acquiring farm lands, the agency concerned could look at building flyover or bridge at congested stretches as an alternative, the farmers argued and urged the administration to rethink on the project.