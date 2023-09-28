September 28, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

Farmers from various parts of the district have demanded the Forest Department and the Coimbatore district administration to ensure timely payment of compensation for crops damaged by wild animals and effective measures to prevent animals from entering human habitations.

Removal of encroachments on forest boundaries, routine maintenance of trenches and establishment of solar fencing along forest boundaries were among other demands raised by farmers at a tripartite meeting convened by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Thursday. Officials from the district administration, Forest Department staff, farmers attached to various organisations and independent farmers took part in the meeting.

Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, in its petition submitted by State executive committee member G. Ranganathan and Coimbatore district president N. Dhandapani, sought the government to shut entertainment, commercial, religious, educational and government establishments that fall within 1 km of forest boundary. It said that elephants were entering villages due to encroachments in the form of commercial establishments and houses close to forest boundaries.

The association wanted the government to recover lands that have been encroached upon along forest boundaries and those occupied by people in violation of the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Estate (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act, 1948, and declare such places as reserve forest areas.

The Sangam affiliated to the All India Kisan Sabha led by president Su. Palanisamy sought the Forest Department to ensure fodder and water sources like troughs inside the forests itself to discourage animals from entering agricultural lands.