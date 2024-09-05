GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers flay water management practice 

Published - September 05, 2024 09:54 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers undertaking irrigation in the second zone with water flowing through the PAP (Parambikulam Aliyar Project) canal have questioned the rationale behind the current water management practice by the authorities.

They have expressed dismay over water from Sholayar and Parambikulam dams being diverted to Kerala though the level in Thirumoorthy Dam had the capacity for intake of surplus water from the other dams.

On Thursday, the level in Thirumoorthy Dam stood at 50.48 feet against the maximum depth of 60 feet. The inflow was 971 cusecs and the discharge was 1,000.

The farmers pointed out that the diversion of 587 cusecs from Sholayar Dam and 1,813 cusecs from Parambikulam Dam into Kerala at this juncture implied that the Water Resources Department in Tamil Nadu had not done enough to channel it to Thirumoorthy Dam.

Also, the officials, the farmers complained, were reluctant to furnish the details of the water flowing into certain branch canals, which they alleged, was an outcome of political pressure.

September 05, 2024

