Farmers’ families protest outside Salem Aavin plant demanding patta for land provided

December 11, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Families of farmers who provided land for the Aavin plant stage a hunger strike in Salem on Monday.

Families of farmers who provided land for the Aavin plant stage a hunger strike in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The families of farmers who gave away their land to Salem Aavin plant staged a hunger strike seeking patta for the land provided to them in exchange on Monday.

More than 50 people gathered outside the plant and staged a demonstration urging the Aavin administration to take steps to provide patta for the land allotted to farmers in exchange for their farm land. They were joined by cadres of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) and raised slogans. When police denied them permission to protest before the plant, they sat outside a temple before the plant and announced an indefinite hunger strike.

Speaking to reporters, S. Sivaraman, coordinator, said that Aavin had in 1979 acquired 54 acres land from 44 farmers to set up its plant in Salem, allotting three cents each in return. “Despite 44 years having passed, we are unable to get patta for that land. Of the 44 farmers who gave their land then, only four are alive now. We conducted several protests seeking patta, but no action has been taken. Without patta, we’re unable to get power, water connections or bank loans. We also protested outside Aavin’s Chennai headquarters in 2022, but no action has been taken,” they added.

Later, Revenue and Aavin department officials spoke to the protesters, and gave written assurance that they would fulfill their demands, after which they withdrew their protest.

