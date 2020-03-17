Farmers face ₹8 crore loss every day due to stagnation of eggs

Namakkal

17 March 2020 22:40 IST

Price of an egg drops to ₹1.50 from ₹4.50

Tamil Nadu Egg Poultry Farmers’ Federation and Tamil Nadu Egg Poultry Farmers’ Marketing Society (TNEPFMS) has said that rumours spread against COVID-19 in social media against consumption of poultry had led to 15 crore eggs getting stagnated in farms in Namakkal Zone.

A consultative meeting was organised by the federation and the society here on Tuesday in which members participated and discussed measures to improve the sale of broiler chickens and eggs.

Addressing media persons, society’s president and federation’s vice-president V. Subramaniam said that poultry industry did not face threat due to outbreak of COVID-19 and bird flu in Kerala, but face threat due to spreading of wrong information in social media. He said that due to drop in sale of broiler chicken and egg, farmers are facing loss of ₹ 15 crore a week and ₹ 8 crore every day respectively.

Advertising

Advertising

“The price of an egg which was ₹ 4.50 earlier dropped to ₹ 1.50 while the price of broiler chicken dropped from ₹ 90 to ₹ 20 now”, he said and added that the reason behind the steep fall in price is due to rumours in social media. He said that they had planned to meet Chief Minister and explain the problems faced by the farmers. He also wanted action to be initiated against persons spreading rumours.

Mr. Subramaniam said that they are ready to give ₹ 1 crore prize money to anyone who proves that by eating chicken one gets infected with COVID-19. He urged the State government to issue free advertisements in media that consumption of egg and chicken will not affect humans.