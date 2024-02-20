Farmers express concern over rent for turmeric polishers and boilers

February 20, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - ERODE

The State Agriculture budget’s proposal to provide turmeric polishers and boilers in regulated markets in Erode has not gone down well with farmers, who are calling for a significant reduction in machine rental costs.

Emphasizing the benefits of boiling and polishing turmeric to enhance its shelf life, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam announced in Tuesday’s budget presentation that polishers and boilers would be provided at regulated markets in Erode and Perundurai. Farmers on the other hand have expressed reservations about the expenses involved in transporting turmeric to these markets.

“Traditionally, we do the boiling and polishing of turmeric in our homes,” said M. Swaminathan, a farmer in Kodumudi, adding that only the final product is taken to the market. Turmeric cultivation is extensive in Modakkurichi and Kodumudi blocks, with produce from nearby districts and Mysuru brought to regulated markets for sale.

R. Selvakumar, secretary of Kalingarayan Mathagu Pasana Vivasayigal Sabai, pointed out that the Agriculture Department offers turmeric polishers for rent at ₹40,000 a year, a cost farmers feel is very high. “A new machine costs ₹2.25 lakh while the maximum subsidy for a machine is around ₹1.50 lakh,” he said farmers could benefit more from purchasing machines at subsidized rates instead of paying high rents. He added that the harvesting season lasts only three months after which the machine is idle for nine months, making reduced rents a reasonable request.

Farmers argue that even if polishers and boilers are available at regulated markets, the prices would be high. “Providing them at reduced rents would make it easier for farmers to use them,” said V. Prakash, a farmer from Kodumudi.

