Farmers express concern over dumping of waste in Kalingarayan Canal in Erode

Dumping of waste, particularly plastic items, in the Kalingarayan Canal remains a concern for farmers who seek action against those involved in such acts.

The 90.5 k.m.-long canal was constructed by Kongu chieftain Kalingarayan and completed on January 19, 1283. The canal continues to irrigate 15,743 acres for the past 741 years in the taluks of Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi.

However, mixing of industrial effluents, sewage from households in the Corporation limits and indiscriminate dumping of garbage by residents and shopkeepers led to the canal getting polluted all these years.

“Water is released for irrigation for over 10 months a year. But, the present state of the canal is a concern for us,” said Vaiyapuri, a farmer at Karungalpalayam. He said dumping of plastic and poultry waste was a major factor for the canal losing its glory.

Farmers said while clogging prevented free movement of water in the canal, polluted water affected the health of farmers and the crops. Polluted water from the canal was used to irrigate banana, turmeric, paddy, sugarcane and other crops in the ayacut areas.

“Since no action has been taken against the polluters, the canal has turned into a dumping yard for waste materials,” said another farmer of Parisal Thurai.

Farmers said vegetable waste, flowers and other obsolete items were dumped in the canal, mostly while it passed through the city, and wanted action to be taken against those causing pollution.

