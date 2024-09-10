GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers, environmental organisations oppose new stone quarries in Uthukuli taluk in Tiruppur district

Published - September 10, 2024 09:23 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers and organisations espousing cause of environment have strongly opposed the move by the district administration to accord sanction for three stone quarries in Uthukuli block in Tiruppur district.

Earlier this month, the participants at the public hearing in Morattupalayam panchayat in Uthukuli block questioned the rationale behind the opening of new quarries with an exposition that the existing quarries were not being managed as per norms.

They alleged that the quarry operators were indulging in over-exploitation with expired licences, and that the high-decibel explosives were the cause for the mild tremors. The participants cited the recent tremor felt at Nachipalayam in the district. Besides the local public, representatives of Tamil Nadu Sutrusoozhal Padhukappu Iyakkam, Tamizhaga Vivasayilgal Padhukappu Sangam, and Satta Virodha Kal Quarry Ethirppu Iyakkam took part in the public hearing that was chaired by District Revenue Officer K. Karthikeyan.

On Monday, protests were staged the district by the organisations criticising the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority with an allegation that it was not doing enough to rein in the section of quarry operators flouting norms.

Published - September 10, 2024 09:23 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.