Farmers, environmental organisations oppose new stone quarries in Uthukuli taluk in Tiruppur district

Farmers and organisations espousing cause of environment have strongly opposed the move by the district administration to accord sanction for three stone quarries in Uthukuli block in Tiruppur district.

Earlier this month, the participants at the public hearing in Morattupalayam panchayat in Uthukuli block questioned the rationale behind the opening of new quarries with an exposition that the existing quarries were not being managed as per norms.

They alleged that the quarry operators were indulging in over-exploitation with expired licences, and that the high-decibel explosives were the cause for the mild tremors. The participants cited the recent tremor felt at Nachipalayam in the district. Besides the local public, representatives of Tamil Nadu Sutrusoozhal Padhukappu Iyakkam, Tamizhaga Vivasayilgal Padhukappu Sangam, and Satta Virodha Kal Quarry Ethirppu Iyakkam took part in the public hearing that was chaired by District Revenue Officer K. Karthikeyan.

On Monday, protests were staged the district by the organisations criticising the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority with an allegation that it was not doing enough to rein in the section of quarry operators flouting norms.