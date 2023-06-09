Farmers, environmental activists laud govt. action against alleged corruption in Mines Department

June 09, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Farmers’ associations and public welfare organisations in Tiruppur have, while welcoming the changes made in the administrative set up of the Department of Mines and Geology at the district level, urged the government to conduct a comprehensive probe into the alleged “loot” of mineral resources.

The new Director of the Geology and Mining Department, L. Nirmalraj, soon after assuming charge, relieved Assistant Director of Mines Vallal of his responsibilities and transferred him out of the post with immediate effect. The order also directed Assistant Geologist in the department, Sachin Anand, to assume charge as the Assistant Director.

The changes made in the administrative set up has come in for appreciation from the Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association, Tamil Nadu Environment Protection Movement, Illegal Stone Quarries Opposition Movement, and Federation of TN Mineral Resources Protection association.

They have flagged concerns over several hundreds of unauthorised large-tipper lorries transporting eight to ten tonnes of minerals against the permitted three tonnes by average-sized lorries. The associations have been raising objection to the overloading of minerals in the lorries with the “connivance” of the department officials. The movements of these lorries to Kerala have been traced by environmental vigilant groups through the Kanyakumari border.

The provisions of the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, had been flouted, a representative of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association said.

The associations have emphasised that the assets accumulated by a section of corrupt officials in the department must be confiscated and taken over by the government, and that such officials must be removed from service in the interests of society.

