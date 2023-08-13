ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers encouraged to start high-quality jaggery production units in Namakkal

August 13, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - NAMAKKAL 

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in Namakkal district are encouraged to start high-quality mould jaggery (achu vellam) units and avail themselves of the State government’s subsidy of ₹1 lakh for starting the centre. 

ALSO READ
Meet three Tamil Nadu farmers retailing farm-fresh value-added products

According to the officials, sugarcane is a major crop cultivated at Kabilarmalai, Pallipalayam, Mohanur and Tiruchengode blocks in the district. However, there is a concern among farmers that they are selling sugarcane to mills at a low price. Hence, for the benefit of the farmers, the State government in its Agriculture Budget 2022-23 announced a scheme encouraging farmers to start high-quality mould jaggery making units. Farmers will get a subsidy of 25% of the total project cost or a maximum of ₹1 lakh for starting the centre. 

The scheme would help farmers enhance their income level thereby improving their livelihood. Farmers can produce high-quality jaggery and turn as entrepreneurs. Also, cane is crushed immediately preventing loss of juice and also preventing adulteration in jaggery, the officials added. They said that by encouraging consumption of jaggery, one can lead a healthy lifestyle. 

ALSO READ
Agriculture Budget: Mission to promote Madurai jasmine, moringa and chilli

Farmers under the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, those cultivating sugarcane under Agri Infrastructure Fund Scheme (AIF) and entrepreneurs are eligible to avail of the subsidy. Interested farmers can contact the Assistant Director of Agriculture (Marketing) on Collectorate Complex. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US