Farmers encouraged to start high-quality jaggery production units in Namakkal

August 13, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

Farmers in Namakkal district are encouraged to start high-quality mould jaggery (achu vellam) units and avail themselves of the State government’s subsidy of ₹1 lakh for starting the centre.

According to the officials, sugarcane is a major crop cultivated at Kabilarmalai, Pallipalayam, Mohanur and Tiruchengode blocks in the district. However, there is a concern among farmers that they are selling sugarcane to mills at a low price. Hence, for the benefit of the farmers, the State government in its Agriculture Budget 2022-23 announced a scheme encouraging farmers to start high-quality mould jaggery making units. Farmers will get a subsidy of 25% of the total project cost or a maximum of ₹1 lakh for starting the centre.

The scheme would help farmers enhance their income level thereby improving their livelihood. Farmers can produce high-quality jaggery and turn as entrepreneurs. Also, cane is crushed immediately preventing loss of juice and also preventing adulteration in jaggery, the officials added. They said that by encouraging consumption of jaggery, one can lead a healthy lifestyle.

Farmers under the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, those cultivating sugarcane under Agri Infrastructure Fund Scheme (AIF) and entrepreneurs are eligible to avail of the subsidy. Interested farmers can contact the Assistant Director of Agriculture (Marketing) on Collectorate Complex.

