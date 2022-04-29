Farmers encouraged to apply for 'Farm to Home' scheme in Coimbatore

Farmers in Coimbatore district in the 21-45 years age group are encouraged to apply for the 'Farm to Home' scheme introduced by the Agriculture Department to deliver fresh vegetables and fruits directly to the residents of customers in the Corporation limits without any middlemen involved.

A release said farmers who had completed Class XII and aged between 21 years and 45 years shall submit documents pertaining to the agricultural land, driver's licence and Aadhaar card to enrol in this scheme. Those interested shall get the application forms from the office of the Deputy Director of Agriculture (Agri Business) on Trichy Road, Ramanathapuram or at the nearest Uzhavar Sandhais and submit it at the Deputy Director's office by May 20.

The State government has planned to introduce the 'Farm to Home' scheme in five Corporations namely Chennai, Tiruchi, Salem, Coimbatore and Tiruppur and farmers shall avail ₹2 lakh cash assistance or a 40% subsidy to purchase vehicles for delivery. In Coimbatore Corporation, six vehicles will be introduced to cover the 100 wards, according to the release.

For details, contact the Deputy Director of Agriculture (Agri Business) for Coimbatore district at 98656 78453 or ddab.coimbatore2@gmail.com.