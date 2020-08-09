Farmers encouraged taking up organic farming

The State government is providing subsidy for cultivating vegetables, spinach, banana and turmeric through organic farming and farmers in the district were asked to utilise the opportunity, said Collector C. Kathiravan here.

He said that the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops is encouraging farmers to take up natural farming without use of pesticides and fertilizers and subsidy is provided to the farmers for carrying out farming. “Organic products get recognition and the profit margin is also high. Also, export opportunity is abundance”, he said and asked farmers to utilise the opportunity as incentive is also provided.

Interested farmers should contact the office of the Assistant Director of Horticulture at each block by August 21 and register themselves. Contact details of officers in each block were T.N. Palayam – C. Thiyagarajan (80721-02951), Chennimalai - C. Sindhiya (97870-45557), Talavadi – C. Muthukumari (88386-51565), Perundurai – M. Gurusaraswathi (97906-11101), Kodumudi – P. Brindha (96005-69830), Nambiyur – R. Santhi (94867-94383), Bhavani – S. Malliga (95437-89894), Ammapettai – J. Gunavathi (97507-51385), Sathyamangalam – V. Priya (90959-50500), Erode – T. Jegan (94455-12170), Gobichettipalayam – S. Sasikala (93621-19780), Modakurichi – P. Megala (96266-62333), Bhavani Sagar – R.P. Karthick Kumar (98427-28398) and Anthiyur – P. Maragathamani (63799-17277).