Farmers elated over State’s decision to distribute one full sugarcane to PDS cardholders for Pongal

Civil Supplies Corporation officials start procuring sugarcane from Namakkal farmers

The State government’s decision to distribute one full sugarcane to each family card holder for Pongal festival has brought in cheer to the farmers, as the procurement price has gone up by over 20% this year.

The sengarumbu variety cultivated in February in fields abutting River Cauvery in Erode, Salem and Namakkal districts is harvested ahead of Pongal and is procured by traders and sold in local markets and in Kerala and Karnataka. Due to increase in cost of cultivation and drop in prices, area under cultivation of sengarumbu reduced over the years. But it picked up in 2016, after the State government announced free distribution of a sugarcane piece to cardholders during Pongal. At present, the variety is cultivated in over 850 acre in Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Kodumudi in Erode district, Pallipalayam and Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district and Sankari in Salem district.

Officials from the Civil Supplies Corporation have started procuring sugarcane from farmers in Samayasangili in Namakkal district. S. Thirumurugan, a farmer in the area, said that 400 bundles of sugarcane, with 20 canes in each bundle, was sold for ₹ 6,600 to ₹ 7,500, compared to ₹ 5,400 last year.

“Though traders from Kerala and Karnataka did not come to purchase sugarcane this year, the government’s decision to distribute one full sugarcane for Pongal has made us happy,” he said.

Farmers in B.P. Agraharam, Kodumudi and Kolanalli said that harvesting has started and would be completed by the first week of January, 2021. “The price is better compared to past years,” said Murugan of Kodumudi. Though the production is high, the demand is also good due to the distribution of sugarcane in ration shops, he said.