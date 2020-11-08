Farmers dump tomatoes on road following low price

Dharmapuri

08 November 2020 22:01 IST

Farmers dumped freshly harvested tomatoes on the road at Palacode market as a mark of protest after traders proposed a price as low as ₹ 1 for procuring the fruit. The farmers demanded the State government to take necessary measures to protect their livelihood.

Farmers in Palacode and nearby areas have been cultivating tomatoes and about 200 tonne of tomatoes are brought to the Palacode tomato market for sale. The vegetable is procured by traders for sale to other places. According to farmers here, due to high harvest and recent rain, the price tomatoes dropped drastically.

According to farmers, tomatoes was being procured for as low as ₹3 recently and traders asked ₹ 1 for per kg. of tomatoes on Sunday. Irked by the low prices, farmers dumped the produce in the market and protested demanding authorities to take necessary measures for providing better prices for the produce. The protesters complained that the farmers would not be able to pay their labourers with the low prices.

Advertising

Advertising