Farmers donate land for habitation in Erode that lacks road connectivity for 50 years

The long wait for 52 families of Gandhi Nagar Karattuvalavu habitation in Mylambadi village panchayat for road connectivity has finally paid off after the district administration convinced seven farmers to donate a portion of their patta land for laying a road for 900 metres.

A total of 204 people reside in the habitation in Bhavani taluk and were engaged in farming in their small portion of land measuring less than half-acre each.

The habitation, which is surrounded by patta lands, has no road connectivity and people were using the three-foot agricultural cart track that passes through patta lands to reach the road at Kattur. “Pregnant women have to stay at relative’s house for visiting hospitals as they cannot use the cart track”, said Chandra, 48, of the habitation. She said that during the rainy season, water stagnates on the track and turns it slushy making it difficult for students, workers and others to reach the road.

People said that all the 28 students studying at two government schools cannot attend classes during the rainy season and were forced to stay at home.

“Farmers cannot take their produce to market or patients cannot go to hospital. This is our plight during the last 50 years”, said a resident Sarasu, 52. “We cannot use the track in night hours during emergencies as snakes were present in farm lands”, she said. People said that it is a typical case of a habitation lacking road connectivity in the plains as connectivity issues remain a problem mainly in remote hill areas.

Their plight reached IAS officers S. Saravanan of Mylambadi, who was then serving as Additional Collector, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Chennai, and L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Project (DRDA), Erode. Both the officers inspected the area twice and held discussions with officials.

Mr. Madhubalan told The Hindu that the road needs to be laid for 900 metres through patta lands that belong to seven families. “We held discussions with land owners many times and convinced them to donate land for the road”, he added.

While four families donated their land to the panchayat on December 10, 2021, two families donated on January 6, 2022. “One family was in the U.S. and we explained to them the importance of the road over phone”, he said. The family returned to the village and donated the land on March 30, 2022.

T. Sivanandam, who donated five-cent land, said that they are happy that the long-pending dream of over 50 families was finally fulfilled.

Under the Tamil Nadu Rural Roads Improvement Scheme 2021-22 (TNRRIS), ₹50 lakh was sanctioned for the road and foundation stone was laid on April 4. “Work is in progress and the tar-topped road will be ready for use in another three months”, said Mr. Madhubalan.