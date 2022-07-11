Farmers distribute fresh flowers to public in Hosur

They campaign against use of artificial flowers

In an effort to curb the popular use of artificial flowers, floriculture farmers along with allied stakeholders came together and distributed fresh cut flowers to the public near Hosur bus stand for two hours on Monday.

Members of Flower Council of India, floriculture farmers, Rise and Shine Biotech, Pune (a company for nurseries), and Rishaba Foundation (a institute training students in flower decoration) came together to raise their pitch against the artificial flower industry that has come to undercut the use of fresh flowers in the domestic market. The campaign was also to protect the environment from polluting plastic flowers with high constitution of artificial colours.

Bala Siva Prasad, president, Hosur Small Farmers Association and a member of Flower Council of India, said a slew of guidelines had been issued by the Union and the State governments from July 1 to curb the use of single-use of plastics. “Without directly stating plastic flowers, but mentioning decorating items that are polluting, the governments have directed authorities to book owners of wedding halls, event managers, people commissioning the event including families of bride and groom for violations. This will require the active role of revenue officials and police to curb the use of plastics, and this is the awareness that we intend to create,” Mr. Prasad said.

With the fine amounting between ₹5,000 and ₹25,000 for the owners of halls, decorators and families commissioning the events, the participation of authorities to enforce the ban was necessary, Mr. Prasad added.

According to him, the imported flowers from China that make way under the category of plastic toys have high constitution of chemical to lend an authentic colour as real flowers, thereby making them far more ecologically damaging than the plastic bags banned here.

The floriculture farmers in Hosur, a major flower producing and exporting centre in the country, said the plastic flowers imported from China undercut the economy of the flower growers and the allied economic chain dependent on fresh flowers. With event management companies and the public opting for artificial flowers, the demand for fresh flowers had come down.