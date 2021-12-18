Farmers demand waiver of farm loans

Farmers staged a protest in front of the district Collectorate here on Saturday demanding complete waiver of farm loans as announced by present and previous regimes.

Members of the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam said that the previous AIADMK government waived farm loans taken till March 31 and certificates were being issued from cooperative societies.

However, recently, a few societies in Salem and Namakkal has reportedly asked a few farmers to repay the loans citing that due process was not followed for waiving of their loans. The farmers said that all farm loans were waived off when it was announced in 2006 and 2016.

On Tuesday, members of the All India Kisan Mahasabha demanded higher compensation from the State and Centre for crop damages due to rain. They demanded the Centre to release the relief funds as requested by State government. The members demanded that Centre should release ₹4,025 crore demand by State government.

They also demanded compensation of ₹30,000 per acre for Kuruvai crop that was ready to harvest and equal compensation for Thaladi and Samba crop damages. The compensation should be provided for farmers who cultivates other crops such as cane, tapioca, banana and others, the farmers said.

The protesters demanded compensation of ₹10 lakh to families of persons who died following monsoon caused damages and measures to repair farm wells that got affected in monsoon and floods.