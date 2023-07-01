Farmers demand supply of quality seeds

July 01, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

Farmers in the district have demanded supply of quality seeds and measures to ensure adequate availability of fertilizers.

Speaking at a grievance redressal meeting chaired by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati here on Friday, the farmers pointed out that seeds of poor quality that had low germination rates were sold in the market. They also said that enough quantity of fertilizers should be available as sowing would start soon.

Moorthy, a farmer from Pollachi, who attended the meeting said a lot of vegetable seeds were imported and some of these seed packets assured only 60 % germination. Earlier, seeds developed by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University were made available to farmers. Now, there were only private players. Senthil, a farmer from Madukkarai, said the University here used to release new seed varieties for all crops annually. That practice had almost stopped, he claimed.

An official of the Agricultural Department told The Hindu seeds for vegetables such as carrot and spinach were from other countries and for most of the other crops, the seeds were from Telangana or Aurangabad. The Department ensured quality of the seeds available in the market.

Another issue raised by the farmers in the meeting was related to HR and CE lands that were used for farming. Mr. Senthil said almost 70 % of the lands under agriculture in Perur were temple lands. Some were leased out to farmers and some were given to workers of the temple who had in turn leased out the land several years ago. These lands were used by farmers for agriculture for almost six decades and some of them had dug wells and taken electricity connections in their name. These farmers were now told that they were encroaching on temple land. They demanded sorting out of the issue, he said.

One of the participants suggested that the copra procured by the government at fixed rates should not be auctioned. These should be used to extract oil that could be sold at PDS outlets. The farmers also demanded removal of encroachments and desilting of water bodies and water ways in the district.