Farmers demand steps to protect crops from wild animals

Farmers in the district on Friday wanted the district administration and the Forest Department to take steps to check raiding of crops by wild animals. At the grievances redress meeting for farmer organised by the district administration, they also demanded compensation for the loss incurred owing to such raids.

Farmers from Vazhapadi, Attur and various other places close to forest complained that crop raids by peacocks and gaurs had become common, resulting in huge losses. They also said that poison had been placed at various farms to kill rats. However, this was fraught with the risk of peacocks consuming these and dying, and the farmers getting penalised for it by the Forest Department.

V. Govindaraj, a farmer from Vaithyagounden Pudur, said his paddy crop was completely damaged by peacocks. The farmers suggested that the population of the animals and birds be kept under check.

District Forest Officer A. Periasamy said the population of such animals in forests here had increased as there were no predator animals to prey on these. As the peacock was the national bird and an endangered specie, any attack on it would attract action as per law.

Mr. Periasamy said that compensation up to ₹25,000 was offered for crop damages caused by animals. He added that this year alone, ₹12.5 lakh was disbursed as compensation for loss of life in man-animal conflicts and crop loss. A proposal had been made for a further compensation of ₹ Rs.4.5 lakh.